Deadly storms move across Alabama, damage widespread

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A tornado outbreak to our north has turned deadly. At least six people confirmed dead in Autauga County -- northwest of Montgomery.

The reports of fatalities coming in around 6 p.m. There’s also the real possibility the death toll could rise as the search continues amid the devastation.

“We saw the track of it then I saw it was coming in to the area where my trailer is,” said Buster Barber, Autauga County Coroner.

Barber recalls seeing the tornado and says while he and his family are okay -- the loss is great.

“My double wide mobile home was picked up and moved over 100 feet and sit in the middle of County Route 68. My neighbor across the road has lost the top off his house. My son has had his double wide moved,” said Barber.

Selma was also hit hard. Residents there began taking cover shortly after noon.

“So I thought, ‘Gosh, I better get to the basement.’ And as I went down the steps, I just saw things I’ll never forget. It was, um... It was awful,” said one resident. “It’s bad, but it’s also humbling we’re okay. We will rebuild back and we’re a lot more unified than people think know we are and we’ll just all come together and we’ll get over this.”

The National Weather Service believes the tornado in Selma was likely on the ground for at least 50 miles -- causing damage in 7 counties. Selma City officials and first responders are trying to get a handle on the catastrophic aftermath.

“We’re also collaborating with our state partners and the folks out of Montgomery to try to help us get an aerial view of what has taken place here so that we can get a good assessment of the damages,” said Selma Mayor James Perkins, Jr.

More than a dozen tornados have been reported. Meanwhile -- beyond Selma a picture coming out of Alex City shows a State Trooper trapped inside is patrol car after a tree fell on it.

Further west there was also damage in Eutaw.

“What are the odds... Three or four weeks ago -- it hit Eutaw. It went around us and hit the home behind us,” said one resident.

The National Weather Service damage survey will likely begin Friday -- where they’ll get a better idea of the force of the tornados.

