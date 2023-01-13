Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Driver loses control while doing donuts in Jackson, vehicle lands on top of another

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Unusual things are normally reported on Friday the 13th, but none have ever involved donuts.

The Jackson Police Department says the driver of a Mustang was doing donuts on Robinson Road when they lost control. The vehicle ended up on top of a Lexus that was parked at Furniture City. Fortunately, no one was inside the Lexus.

The driver of the Mustang is not facing any charges.

JPD says it took two heavy-duty wreckers to remove the Mustang from on top of the Lexus.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

SRCSO: Shooting may be ‘stand your ground’ case
Price was arrested for child abuse and menacing.
Boy with a knife allegedly stood up to shotgun-wielding father
Debris stretches across a field after a tornado that ripped through Central Alabama earlier...
Victims identified in deadly Autauga County tornado
Trayvion Braxton
Okaloosa County teen arrested at a high school basketball game
Storm death toll rises in Autauga County; Gov. Ivey, Sen. Britt survey damage
Storm death toll rises in Autauga County; Gov. Ivey, Sen. Britt survey damage