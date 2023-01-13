Driver loses control while doing donuts in Jackson, vehicle lands on top of another

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Unusual things are normally reported on Friday the 13th, but none have ever involved donuts.

The Jackson Police Department says the driver of a Mustang was doing donuts on Robinson Road when they lost control. The vehicle ended up on top of a Lexus that was parked at Furniture City. Fortunately, no one was inside the Lexus.

The driver of the Mustang is not facing any charges.

JPD says it took two heavy-duty wreckers to remove the Mustang from on top of the Lexus.

