Expect a much colder day

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a much colder day headed our way on the Gulf Coast after dealing with yesterday’s severe weather threat.

The sky is starting off cloudy with very breezy north winds that can gust as high as 30 mph. Expect breezy winds through the entire day today so bundle up! Temperatures are starting off in the mid 40s as 5 a.m., but with the harsh winds it will feel colder than that. The sky does clear out later today, but the high will only reach the low 50s. Morning temps drop all the way to the low 30s tomorrow and Sunday but our cold snap will be short lived.

Highs jump back to the mid 60s by Sunday and into the low 70s on MLK Day Monday. Much of next week will be warm and mild with highs in the mid to low 70s and mornings in the 50s. Rain chances will return as well. Expect 20-40% coverage of rain through most of next week.

