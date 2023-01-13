Football Friday 01/13/2023

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a special Football Friday here on Studio10 as we spotlight the newest Alabama Mr. Football, Ryan Williams.

Saraland Spartan Wide Receiver Ryan Williams was named Mr. Football for the state of Alabama by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. Now, if you’re not familiar, the NFL has the MVP, College has the Heisman, and in High School being named the states Mr. Football is the biggest individual award you can get. Not only that, Williams is the first Sophomore in Alabama history to receive the award.

Williams had 88 catches for 16-hundred and 41 yards and 24 touchdowns. That’s in addition to 15 rushing T-D’s, 2 return T-D’s and a passing T-D! Most importantly, he helped lead Saraland to the 6A State Title in December. Williams is already a 2025 Crimson Tide commit.

Go Spartans! And a big congrats to Ryan Williams.

As you know the College Football season is over with Georgia taking home the National Championship with a massive win over TCU. Congrats to the Bulldogs. So for here on out on Football Fridays… it’s the NFL playoffs.

Let’s take a look at this weekend’s first round matchups.

Two games for you on Saturday. The first is the Seahawks at the 49ers. An NFC West Coast showdown. That game is set for 3-30 and you can watch it right here on FOX10.

The late game Saturday is at 7-15. It’s the Chargers in Jacksonville against the Jags.

Three games on Sunday.

The Dolphins and Bills get it going at noon in Buffalo.

You can watch the Giants and the Vikings play here on FOX10 Sunday at 3-30.

Then it’s the Ravens and Bengals kicking off at 7-15 Sunday night.

Then one final NFC Wild Card Matchup Monday night... as the Cowboys travel to Tampa to take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Wide receiver Ryan Williams was named Mr. Football for the state of Alabama by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. Now, if you're not familiar, the NFL has the MVP, College has the Heisman, and in High School being named the states Mr. Football is the biggest individual award you can get. Not only that, Williams is the first Sophomore in Alabama history to receive the award.

