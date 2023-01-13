MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gallery Night Pensacola is a 501c3 promoting local arts and culture in Downtown Pensacola. It takes place on the third Friday of each month on Palafox Street to Mardi Gras Street from 5-9 p.m. For more information, visit this website.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.