Hundreds attend a meeting to discuss potential development plan on Hillcrest Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a tense but cordial meeting Thursday night as over a hundred residents showed up to give their thoughts on a potential new development project.

That development would be just south of Hillcrest Road and Nievus. Signage shows where a zoning change has already been requested.

According to developers, the plan would contain a shipping container terminal open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Facing the potential of over 700 truck trips per day. Residents who spoke up say the area already faces issues with traffic.

“It’s difficult to get in and out of my neighborhood as it is because people don’t respect red lights and if you’re going to add so much more traffic and no do anything about drivers, it’s a huge problem. People are going to get killed,” Susan Howell said.

Developers did their best to address issues with traffic, sound and visibility of the site. Environmental issues were also discussed.

District 6 Councilman Scott Jones was also there Thursday night. He says following the discussion, he doesn’t see it being a viable project for the area.

“I know I wouldn’t want to live there. We heard that question here tonight. What if you lived there? I wouldn’t live there, and I don’t think anyone else would either. It’s just not fair to put that burden on somebody else when I’m not willing to bear that burden myself,” Jones said.

And that’s exactly what residents like Howell wanted to hear tonight.

“I think it was the right decision to make. I was glad that he saw everyone’s point of view,” Howell said.

The plan will now be presented again at the next planning commission meeting on January 19th where Jones says he will make it known that he cannot support this development in that location.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.