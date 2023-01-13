Advertise With Us
MCSO search for man considered ‘armed and dangerous’

Some schools placed on lockdown, officials say
Patrick Black
Patrick Black(MCSO)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Patrick Black, who they say is armed and dangerous.

Black was last seen heading east on Carr Lane. All schools in the area are on lockdown.

School officials say Mary G. Montgomery High School, Semmes Middle School and Semmes Elementary School will have delayed dismissals. Semmes Middle will dismiss first, followed by Semmes Elementary then MGM.  Buses and carpool will run late.

The MCSO say deputies responded to burglary in progress and and Black fled the scene.

If you see Black, call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633.

