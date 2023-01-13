Mobile tow truck owner charged with lying on bankruptcy form, defrauding COVID program

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A tow truck owner who has been targeted by the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office for alleged “predatory towing” practices pleaded not guilty Wednesday to new accusations of lying on his bankruptcy filing and defrauding a COVID-19 program.

A federal grand jury indicted Michael Cazzie Sellers Sr., 46, on six counts of making false statements on a bankruptcy petition and eight counts of wire fraud. The U.S. Attorney’s Office on Wednesday also asked a judge to detain Sellers, arguing that he poses a risk to flee and obstruct justice. U.S. Magistrate Judge Kit Nelson set the defendant’s trial for March.

Federal prosecutors allege that Sellers made a number of false statements on a bankruptcy form in 2021. They include:

--- Denying that he had used any business names and employer identification numbers when, in fact, he had run a tow truck company under the names Anytime Towing, Anytime Towing and Recovery, Rapid Towing and Got 1 Towing.

--- Concealing $6,465 of income from his tow truck business form Jan. 9 to May 4 in 2001.

--- Denying that he had received additional income during his bankruptcy filing year and the two previous years. He got $20,000 in 2020 from an Alabama COVID-19 relief program called Revive Plus. A separate count in the indictment alleges that Sellers lied on his application for the grant, falsely asserting that the money would be used to offer hazard pay to employees of Anytime Towing & Recovery.

Sellers also stands accused of committing fraud by collecting expanded employment benefits during the pandemic as a result of getting terminated by Rapid Towing in April 2020. Even as he stated to unemployment officials that that he was out of work, he stated in his bankruptcy filing that he was employed during that same time period by Rapid Towing, according to the indictment.

Prosecutors also accuse Sellers of failing to disclose lawsuits on his bankruptcy form – a 2016 lawsuit in Mobile County Circuit Court and the “predatory towing” suit brought against him and others by the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office. The suit by the District Attorney’s Office remains pending, while a jury in May ordered him and co-defendants to pay $120,000 to two plaintiffs who alleged that the owners of a Dauphin Island trailer park had their camper and belongings towed to Anytime Towing & Recovery. The accused Sellers of refusing to re]ease the items to the plaintiffs until they paid a fee.

If convicted, of the most serious federal crimes, Sellers faces a maximum of 30 years in prison. However, his actual punishment likely would be less under advisory sentencing guidelines.

