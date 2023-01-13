North Mobile County residents begin picking up the pieces after tornado rips through the area

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -Those who live off Highway 43 are still reeling from yesterday’s tornado. Will Henderson was in his house on cedar creek landing as the storm rolled through.

“I didn’t hear anything then boom the lights turned off. Just sounded like a big train coming, I just heard stuff blowing around in the yard,” said Will Henderson. “It was crazy, nothing I’ve ever been through in my life.”

Henderson says he took cover in the hallway but could hear the winds getting worse.

“It just sounded like the house was about to take off,” added Henderson. “I didn’t know what to do so I just prayed you know. Just stayed there and prayed to God man I’m just blessed to be here today.”

Henderson and his family spent the morning cleaning up the last of the tree limbs and bringing back anything that blew away. Down the street from them it was a much different story for these three mobile homes.

A piece of one of the homes still hanging from a tree while this one remains overturned and completely ripped apart.

“It’s mostly just a salvage pile,” said property owner Altharis Lang Threatt.

Property owner Altharis Lang Threatt and her family spent much of the day carrying furniture out of her stepdaughter’s home after the storm tore the roof off and injured her in the process.

“When she got in the bathroom, she said something whistled and something whistled the second time and then she said the walls came down on her,” said Threatt.

Threatt says it’ll take a while to pick up the pieces but she’s thankful that people have stopped by to help.

“No one has to, but I thank God for everyone He’s sent,” said Threatt.

Everyone’s glad that thing the storms didn’t do more damage.

“Just Thank God that everybody’s ok,” added Threatt. “We can get more stuff we have too much stuff anyway.”

“I thought I was gone man I saw my whole life flash before me when that stuff happened. I thought I was gone I’m just blessed to be here,” said Henderson.

Threatt says her daughter is doing better and has been released from the hospital.

---

