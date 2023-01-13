Some folks scrambling to find eggs amidst national egg shortage

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - If you’ve gone grocery shopping recently, you may have noticed fewer eggs on the shelf. If the eggs are there, they likely cost a lot more than usual.

You can thank the ‘avian flu’; a sickness that is wiping out millions of chickens on poultry farms, primarily across the Midwest.

“We’ll have some wildlife or wild foul that has that avian flu- sometimes that flu gets into commercial flocks. That’s kind of what’s happened-- we’ve had an outbreak in the Midwest where most of the eggs are produced. When that happens-- you lose millions of hens. If you don’t have hens laying eggs- you don’t have eggs for the grocery store,” explained Johnny Adams, CEO of Alabama Poultry & Egg Association.

And because there is a shortage, the law of supply and demand has prices climbing.

“It’s really a combination of more than just the flu- it’s a combination of the pandemic and the flu and the loss of laying hens,” stated Adams.

While some stores struggle to keep their shelves stocked, local farms like Purely Pastured Farms in Foley, Ala. are thriving.

“There’s a big increase in egg sales- we have a lot of customers that are signing up to receive notifications when we restock eggs,” said Robert Benford.

Benford says avian flu has steered clear of his family farm, and that they take precautions to keep their chickens healthy and safe.

“Behind me is our egg mobile, we do our pasture-raised eggs. We rotate them in a 400 square foot cell- we rotate them every two days so they’re always on fresh grass,” he said.

“These guys are in the sunshine all day digging around for worms and grubs-- so we don’t have issues with disease,” he added.

Meanwhile, Adams says that here in ‘Sweet Home Alabama’, there is hope for your wallet.

“Here in the South-- you’ll get these outbreaks as long as the weather is cool. And as it starts to warm in the spring, the disease seems to go away,” Adams said.

