Swim advisory issued for Mary Ann Nelson Public Beach Access

generic water
generic water(Pixabay)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health issued a swimming advisory for Mobile Bay and Bon Secour Bay at Mary Ann Nelson Public Beach Access in Baldwin County.

According to the ADPH, two recent successive tests of swimming water quality were poor. Swimming in this area may lead to an increased risk of illness, officials said.

Monitoring will continue and the advisory will be lifted once bacteria values fall below the Environmental Protection Agency’s threshold of 104 enterococcus organisms per 100 milliliters for marine water.

The ADPH and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management ADEM operate the bacteriological water quality monitoring and notification program under a grant from the EPA’s BEACH Act Program. This program involves the routine collection of water samples from twenty-five (25) high-use coastal recreational sites.

For more information about the advisory status, visit ADEM’s Web Site at https://adem.alabama.gov/programs/coastal/beachMonitoring.cnt

