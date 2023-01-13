Tax season help with Azalea City Tax & Accounting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s officially tax season and we’re now just a few months away from this years tax deadline.

Representatives from Azalea City Tax & Accounting joined us on Studio10 to talk about what you need to know and how they can help you prepare and file. They say a tax professional can help save you money and streamline the process no matter what you’re income bracket.

Click on the video link to learn more from the interview.

Azalea City Tax & Accounting

1010 Schillinger Road South, Suite B

Mobile, AL 36695

Christopher@azaleacitytax.com

(251) 380-6293

https://azaleacitytax.com/

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.