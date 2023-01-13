Advertise With Us
Tornado tears through north Mobile County near Mount Vernon

By Shelby Myers
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -North Mobile County took a beating from a tornado Thursday afternoon. Mobile homes were left twisted and mangled near Mount Vernon.

One woman was injured.

Aldrick Lang said, “It sounded like a freight train down here. I looked out the window like what is that noise? and everything started rumbling and shaking.”

Lang said he ran out of his house to go check on his grandmother and saw power lines go up in flames.

“I was scared for my life. I just ran for my life. I didn’t know what to do. I went and checked on my grandma because they were in there by themselves. It knocked all the power out. I’m just blessed to get away from it,” said Lang.

A tornado passed through and engulfed everything in its path along Highway 43.

Three mobile homes in its path on Cedar Creek Landing just south of Mount Vernon never stood a chance.

One of them was flipped and ripped apart. It was gutted and left a mess.

Thankfully, nobody was inside.

“Wow! Devastating. I was just lost for words,” said Altharis Lang Threatt.

Threatt is the property owner of the mobile homes. She said her daughter-in-law was home in one of the trailers and was injured.

Threatt said, “She’s going to be okay, but her right arm is hurting.”

Roofs were ripped off of multiple homes in the area. Siding from the trailers blew up into trees. Trees were snapped in half and windows were busted out of cars.

The damage left behind is going to take some time to clean up. Families are thankful it wasn’t worse.

Lang said, “I’m just thanking God he spared me. I didn’t care about material things...I looked at my truck. It looked like it was about to pick my truck up. I’ve never seen anything like this in my life.”

