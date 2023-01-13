Alleged Walmart shooters charged in separate D’lberville murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two of the suspects arrested in the Mobile Walmart shooting last month have been charged in a murder case in D’lberville, Miss., according to police.

Authorities said Darrius Rowser, 19, and Karmelo Derks, 18, are charged for first degree murder in the death of Nicholaus Craig, 36, back in September.

Police said they responded to a call around 1 a.m. in reference to gunshots.

Authorities said they arrived and found Craig dead in his vehicle around in the north parking lot of the Scarlet Pearl Casino where he had been celebrating his birthday with his girlfriend, who was in the hotel room when he was killed.

Detectives said through surveillance footage, they identified a Nissan Altima as the vehicle they were looking. They discovered the Altima had been seen in Prichard days earlier and ultimately found burned at an apartment complex in Prichard.

Detectives said the motive for the killing was robbery.

Rowser and Derks are both being held in Mobile for the Beltline Walmart shooting that happened at the back in December.

Derks is charged for attempted murder while Rowser is facing 15 charges for shooting six people in two separate shootings, including the Paparazzi Club shooting back in November.

Police are still looking for a third suspect in the Walmart shooting, Jimaurice Pierce, 19.

