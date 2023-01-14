1 shot in alleged robberly attempt, Prichard police say

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is investigating a shooting that left on person injured Friday morning.

Police responded to Two Dragons Convenience Store, 931 Dunlap Cir., on a report of one shot.

According to authorities, the incident happened at Light of the Village (Alabama Village) where a suspect reportedly tried to rob the victim, then shot him.

The victim walked to the convenience store where officers responded, authorities said.

