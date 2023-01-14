Cold nights expected

(WALA) - Major changes are back into our forecast with much colder air and brisk northwesterly winds. We are seeing mostly clear skies tonight with a light freeze expected. Most places will see lows near 30 degrees along and north of Interstate 10.

Sunshine returns on Saturday with temperatures in the low to mid-50s. Winds will be lighter on Saturday. The lighter winds and abundant sunshine will make for a more comfortable day.

Another cold night is expected Saturday night. Overnight lows will be near freezing once again with a thick coating of frost. Sunday afternoon will be pleasant with highs in the lows 60s.

Clouds return Monday with perhaps an isolated shower for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday. Temperatures stay really mild with scattered showers possible each day next week through Thursday.

