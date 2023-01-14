Fairhope guard Spencer Sims shines in junior season

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Junior guard Spencer Sims out of Fairhope has been putting on a show this season.

There are less nerves with Sims on the court. He set Fairhope’s single-game scoring record back in December when the pirates took down baker 72-68 and put up a hefty 46 points.

The 6-foot-1-inch Sims is ranked as the No. 2 point guard in the state and the sixth-ranked overall prospect in Alabama for his class, by Prep Hoops.

It’s been a special season for the young man and college coaches have started to take note. Sims has had interest from a number of schools such as Troy, South Alabama, Air Force, Ole Miss, Belmont, Tennessee State and Cornell just to name a few.

He is the one to keep an eye on.

The Pirates are sitting at 21-1 after a 61-26 road win over the Foley Lions tonight and they are gearing up for a home game against rival Daphne on Tuesday.

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.