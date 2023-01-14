First ArtWalk since New Year’s Eve mass shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Friday was the first LODA ArtWalk since the deadly New Year’s Eve mass shooting. It comes as some have voiced safety concerns in Downtown’s Entertainment District.

There was less turnout -- possibly due to a number of factors, including the cold weather.

“I’ve been coming out here for a year. Started out with one table, now I have three. It’s evolved into this and I do it every month and it’s a really great experience,” said Darlene Pierce, Looking Glass Art & Design. “I can tell it’s picked up a little bit now I’m not sure if it’s the weather -- some people were concerned obviously because of what happened. I hope it doesn’t effect it going forward.”

While the deadly New Year’s Eve mass shooting has sparked safety concerns -- downtown faithful like Jordan Edwards believe it was isolated.

“I feel like stuff like that can happen wherever you go,” said Edwards.

Her son 5-year-old Tyson was ready for the big “Lego build.”

“Lee: What do you like to build with Legos? -- Tyson: Tigers. Lee: What else? -- Minecraft.”

Best friends Charlieann Dean and Audrey Andrews were enjoying everything the family friendly event has to offer.

“Charlieann Dean/9 years old: Fun. Lee: What do you like about ArtWalk? -- Audrey Andrews/10 years old: I like seeing all the art downtown.”

Down the way at retired Warden Trey Oliver’s gallery: Lupercalia Art Society there was a steady stream of people rolling in. He tells us he expected a less than busy crowd.

“What happened angered me... It makes me mad because you’ve got a few thugs that ruined something for a lot of people. And I know... We all knew that tonight was going to be an off night partly because of that,” said Oliver.

As we move into Mardi Gras - the busiest time for the Port City -- Oliver and others are hopeful it won’t be impacted.

“To me downtown is still the safest part of Mobile. Why? Because you have cameras on every corner -- you’ve got police officers all over the place. It’s an unfortunate bump in the road... But we are not going to let that take away from the spirit of downtown,” said Oliver.

Expect Mobile Police to have a heavier police presence and rolling in more lighting on busier nights in the Downtown Entertainment District.

