Investigation underway after a cat is found dead with a gunshot wound on Dauphin Island

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - An investigation is underway on Dauphin Island after a cat was found shot to death.

The cat was found near a church on Cadillac Avenue.

According to the Dauphin Island Cat Association, “Tux” was found in a culvert pipe. Susan Dubey is a pet owner and says it’s a tragic situation.

“We have a cat coalition that traps and neuters them. And returns them to their station. They’re people who feed them. And It’s just sad that people are so cruel to animals,” Dubey said.

“There are a lot of people who don’t like cats on the island. They think they should be trapped and removed from the island. Our biggest problem is that people in Mobile and the mainland a lot of times will bring and drop the cats here knowing they can’t get back over the bridge. So, our population has exploded,” Dubey added.

And now she hopes the person or people responsible are caught before any more cats are killed.

“It would be nice if they turned themselves in, but I do hope they find them,” Dubey added.

There is a $3,000 reward according to the Facebook post. If you know anything, contact Dauphin Island Police.

