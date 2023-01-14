Man arrested in connection with burglary

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a man they say burglarized a storage facility.

Mobile police spotted thirty-four-year-old Sammy Guerrero in the 1000 block of Lartigue Avenue in a reported stolen vehicle out of Chickasaw’s jurisdiction.

During the investigation, officers determined Guerrero was responsible for a burglary at Dolphin Self Storage in Mobile.

Guerrero was arrested on charges of attempting to elude and receiving stolen property in addition to five outstanding warrants.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.