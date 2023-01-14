Advertise With Us
Man arrested in connection with burglary

By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a man they say burglarized a storage facility.

Mobile police spotted thirty-four-year-old Sammy Guerrero in the 1000 block of Lartigue Avenue in a reported stolen vehicle out of Chickasaw’s jurisdiction.

During the investigation, officers determined Guerrero was responsible for a burglary at Dolphin Self Storage in Mobile.

Guerrero was arrested on charges of attempting to elude and receiving stolen property in addition to five outstanding warrants.

