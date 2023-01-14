Mobile man gets 5-year prison sentence for illegally possessing stolen gun

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man was sentenced to five years in prison for being a felon in possession of a stolen firearm, U.S. Attorney Sean P. Costello of the Southern District of Alabama announced Friday.

U.S. District Judge Terry F. Moorer also ordered Tyrek Keyon Riley, 22, to serve a three-year term of supervised release after getting out of prison and to pay $100 in special assessments.

According to court documents, Mobile police officers smelled marijuana in Riley’s car and saw suspected codeine syrup in plain view during a traffic stop on June 11, 2021. As Riley reached into the glovebox to pull out the car’s registration paperwork, officers saw a loaded .380-caliber pistol inside.

Inside the car, officers found not only the pistol and a baby bottle containing suspected codeine syrup, but also 13 packages of suspected spice, a digital scale, and several individually packaged bags of marijuana weighing 120.52 grams in total, officials said.

Court documents stated that Riley admitted that he sold drugs and had found the gun on the street in Mississippi, where it had previously been reported stolen by its rightful owner. Authorities said Riley admitted that he knew his prior felony convictions made it illegal for him to possess a gun.

---

