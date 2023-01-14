MPD make 2 arrests in Plateau community homicide from last April

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were booked intro Metro Friday night, accused of murder last April.

A 34-year-old man was killed during a robbery in the Plateau community. The suspects are 28-year-old Jermi Adams and 21-year-old Maranda Gamble.

Jermi Adams, 28, (left) and Maranda Gamble, 21, (right) are accused in the April 2022 killing of a man during a robbery in the Plateau community.

Both kept quiet as they walked out of MPD Headquarters, heading to Metro jail. They are accused of killing 34-year-old Dejean Washington last April.

Mobile Police responded to Center Street and Wood Alley where they found Washington shot multiple times. He died at the hospital.

Adams was already in Metro on unrelated charges of criminal mischief, marijuana possession, and domestic violence. He is believed to have pulled the trigger and is now charged with murder.

Police say Gamble was involved in the crime, and she’s charged with felony murder.

According to jail records, Adams has a rap sheet dating back to 2013 some drug charges, domestic violence, and an attempt to elude.

Meanwhile, this is Gamble’s first time in Metro.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.