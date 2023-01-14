New murder charge likely to bolster Mobile prosecutors’ Aniah’s Law argument

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Friday postponed a court hearing for a man accused in a string of violent offenses, as his legal problems continue to mount.

Prosecutors had planned to present evidence against Darrius Dewayne Rowser, 19, in an attempt to keep him locked up without bail under the state’s Aniah’s Law. But following a discussion with lawyers a day after authorities in D’Iberville, Mississippi, charged Rowser with committing a murder outside of a casino, Mobile County District Judge George Zoghby agreed to reset the hearing to Thursday.

Defense attorney Michael Kaoui said he expects prosecutors to use the murder charge to bolster their argument that Rowser is too dangerous to be released on bail.

“I expect them to bring in allegations from all of the other cases, you know, that they’re alleging he had any involvement in,” he told FOX10 News.

At least until Thursday, Rowser will continue to be held at Mobile County Metro Jail without bond, as provided for under Aniah’s Law. That is the constitutional amendment passed by voters in Alabama that gives judges discretion to deny bail for certain violent offenses. This week, prosecutors scored their first success under the law, getting an order denying bail to a man accused of sparking a mass shooting on New Year’s Eve.

The Mississippi charge against Rowser relates to shooting death of a native Mobilian in the early hours of Sept. 21 in his car in the parking lot of the Scarlet Pearl Casino. According to investigators, Nicholaus Craig was making his way from his home in California to Mobile to visit his mother, stopped for the night in the casino with his girlfriend and went out to the car. Police said they believe he was the target of a robbery.

The murder charge comes across more than a dozen pending charges in Mobile involving six different shooting victims. Notwithstanding Rowser’s mounting charges, defense attorney Michael Kaoui said his client is innocent of everything.

“At this point, you know, he denies the allegations,” he said. “And as far as we’re concerned, they’ve got the wrong person. But we’ll know more once we look into a little bit further. But at this point, he’s denied any involvement in any of the allegations, including Mississippi, as well.”

Court records offer a timeline of Rowser’s alleged criminality:

Paparazzi Lounge shooting on Dauphin Street on Nov. 26.

Prosecutors allege that Rowser was trying to kill someone and struck four people at the club. He has been charged with attempted murder and four counts of second-degree assault.

Home invasion on Dukes Avenue on Dec. 16.

Police accuse Rowser of entering the residence. Shots were fired, but no one was hurt, according to authorities.

Beltline Walmart shooting on Dec. 27

Prosecutors have charged Rowser as an accessory to Karmelo Derks, who is accused of shooting two people at the Walmart Supercenter on the Interstate 65 Service Road on Dec. 27.

At Thursday’s hearing, a judge will consider both the bail issue under Aniah’s Law and whether prosecutors have sufficient evidence to send the charges to a grand jury for possible indictment. Kaoui said the delay will give him more time to prepare.

“It gives me additional time to look at the discovery,” he said. “I’ll need time to go over everything and give my client the discovery, as well. And so we’ll be more prepared for a preliminary hearing.”

