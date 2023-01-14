Oakaloosa County teen arrested at a high school basketball game

OAKALOOSA COUNTY Fla. (WALA) - The Oakaloosa County Sheriff’s off has released a statement regarding their arrest of an 18 year old Ft. Walton Beach resident.

The statement reads as follows:

“An 18-year old Fort Walton Beach resident was taken into custody Friday night at a high school basketball game after deputies learned he had a concealed firearm at the game.

Treyvion Braxton was escorted outside the building, where Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a loaded 9 millimeter handgun concealed in the waistband of his boxers.

The weapon found had been reported stolen to the OCSO in May of2022. Braxton is charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

The incident took place during a boys basketball game between Fort Walton Beach High School and Choctawhatchee High School.”

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.