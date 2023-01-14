Advertise With Us
Services planned Saturday for Judge Patterson

By WALA Staff
Updated: 5 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for Mobile County Circuit Court Judge James Patterson.

Visitation will be Saturday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church,1453 Old Shell Rd., from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m.

Patterson suffered a stroke over the Christmas holidays and died this past Tuesday.

