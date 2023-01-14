SRCSO: Shooting may be ‘stand your ground’ case

NAVARRE, Fla. (WALA) - A shooting by a homeowner that left one person wounded in Navarre this morning may be a “stand your ground” case, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office received a report of a shooting in the 5500 block of Sea Spray Court around 3:15 a.m. Deputies determined that an individual came to a residence with intentions to cause a disturbance with the homeowner. When the subject tried to enter the home, the homeowner shot him through the front door, authorities said.

The SRCSO also said that the subject had been accused of trespassing at the residence previously and that charges are anticipated.

The subject is receiving medical attention and is in a stable condition, authorities said.

Officials did not name the subject.

The investigation is ongoing.

---

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.