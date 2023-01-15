8th Annual MLK Day of Service held in Chickasaw

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) - Community members and churchgoers came together in Chickasaw for the 8th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.

Volunteers powered up with breakfast before taking to the streets to pick up trash and clear overgrown sidewalks and streets.

Organizers said old and young all helped make it a community effort.

“Three-year-olds mopping out senior buses during COVID -- wiping down things and cleaning it,” said the Rev. Tony Barnes. “And we’ve also had 90-year-olds pulling down trees and different things like that. So, whatever you are capable of doing, there is something available for someone.”

Event organizers also said that even though the holiday falls on Monday, they find holding the day of service on Saturday gets a better turnout.

