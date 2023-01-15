Advertise With Us
Agape Life Gardens gives away food in Chickasaw

By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) - Agape Life Gardens gave away free food Saturday to those in need in Chickasaw as part of its Well Grocery Bag Ministry.

According to Agape Life Gardens, the heartbeat of their ministry is helping people in addiction and recovery.

“This is just one of the tools we use to engage the community and let them know we are out here,” said Kathleen Herring with Agape Life Gardens.

“We have a discipleship home for men that we run in Chickasaw. We have one that we run for females in Daphne. And we are opening a second one in Saraland later this month,” she said.

They have been doing the outreach for about five years and said their food pantry is a once-a-month event.

