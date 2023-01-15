Advertise With Us
A cold one to start our Sunday!

By Matt Barrentine
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Our Sunday started with a light freeze in many areas. If you are headed out to an early church service, you’ll need to bundle up. We will warm quicker on Sunday with highs reaching into the low 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Dr. King Monday looks pretty nice. A few more clouds will roll in. Lows will be in the mid 40s and highs will be around 70.

Some showers are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

A stronger system is possible for Thursday. Right now, the indications are that this system will be marginal, so widespread severe weather is not expected, but we’ll need to keep an eye on it as we get closer to Thursday.

Have a great Sunday!

---

