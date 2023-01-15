Advertise With Us
Heavier police presence planned downtown on busy nights and during Mardi Gras

By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Visitors to downtown Mobile can expect a heavier law enforcement presence during busier nights of the week and during Mardi Gras.

On Friday following LoDa Artwalk, the Mobile Police Department brought out its mobile tower along with portable lights to brighten the entertainment district.

As a result of Wednesday’s downtown stakeholders meeting, police will be making a more concerted effort to enforce the entertainment district ordinance and the teen curfew. No one under 21 will be allowed in bars. Officers will also be enforcing the noise ordinance, stopping aggressive exhibition driving, and staying on top of so-called “car bars.”

