Mardi Gras lovers brave the cold for annual Mardi Gras tree lighting downtown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mardi Gras season has finally returned to the Alabama Gulf Coast. Anticipation is already building ahead of the Port City’s biggest celebration of the year.

Crowds braved the chilly weather and came downtown to witness the big tree transition from Christmas to Mardi Gras. For some it was their first time experiencing the Mardi Gras tree lighting and the carnival season.

Friends and family got their groove on before the biggest moment of the night. Then the countdown was on. The switch was flipped, and the tree lit up in purple, green, and gold, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson doing the honors. The park filled with cheer. ohs, and ahs.

Following the tree lighting, folks were ready to let the good times roll with the sounds from Juke Box Brass Band. Then, everyone paraded over to Cooper Riverside Park for Saturdays at the Coop and a free concert.

With all the joy the season brings, some have still voiced safety concerns following the deadly New Year’s Eve shooting downtown, but Mayor Stimpson assures Mobile citizens he’s working hard to make this Mardi Gras season a safe one.

