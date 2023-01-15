McIntosh VFD disaster relief drive underway for storm victims

MCINTOSH, Ala. (WALA) - The McIntosh Volunteer Fire Department is holding a disaster relief drive for Selma residents affected by Thursday’s devastating tornado.

The agency is looking for non-perishable, pre-packaged foods, bottled water and sports drinks.

Those who would like to contribute can drop donations off at the following locations:

122 W. Church St., Jackson, Ala.

156 Dubose Ave., Grove Hill, Ala.

26 W. Fourth St., Thomasville, Ala.

Donations can also be taken to the ASAP station next to the fire station.

In Baldwin County, the Stapleton Volunteer Fire Department is also collecting supplies this weekend for Selma and other towns affected by the storms, according to the agency’s Facebook page.

Supplies can be dropped off at the back door of the station located at 36276 Alabama 59 in Stapleton.

The agency is accepting items such as cleaning supplies, baby diapers, wipes, water, beverages, snacks and pet food. The agency is not accepting clothing donations.

