Pleasant day on tap

By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day looks pretty nice. A few more clouds will roll in. Lows will be in the mid 40s, and highs will be around 70.

Some showers are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

A stronger system is possible for Thursday. Right now, the indications are that this system will be marginal, so widespread severe weather is not expected, but we’ll need to keep an eye on it as we get closer to Thursday.

