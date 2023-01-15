Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Sunday to bring cold start, quick warmup

By Matt Barrentine
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WALA) - It will be a cold one to start our Sunday! Sunday will start with a light freeze in many areas. If you are headed out to an early church service, you’ll need to bundle up. We will warm quicker on Sunday, with highs reaching into the low 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday looks pretty nice. A few more clouds will roll in. Lows will be in the mid-40s and highs will be around 70.

Some showers are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday and nasty weather is again possible for us on Thursday.

Have a great Sunday!

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Today's Outlook for Saturday Evening, Jan. 14, 2023 from FOX10 News
Today's Outlook for Saturday Evening, Jan. 14, 2023 from FOX10 News
Today's Outlook for Friday Evening, Jan. 13, 2023 from FOX10 News
Cold nights expected
Today's Outlook for Friday Evening, Jan. 13, 2023 from FOX10 News
Today's Outlook for Friday Evening, Jan. 13, 2023 from FOX10 News
Morning Weather Update for Friday Jan. 13, 2023
Expect a much colder day