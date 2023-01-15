Sunday to bring cold start, quick warmup

(WALA) - It will be a cold one to start our Sunday! Sunday will start with a light freeze in many areas. If you are headed out to an early church service, you’ll need to bundle up. We will warm quicker on Sunday, with highs reaching into the low 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday looks pretty nice. A few more clouds will roll in. Lows will be in the mid-40s and highs will be around 70.

Some showers are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday and nasty weather is again possible for us on Thursday.

Have a great Sunday!

