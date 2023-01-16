1 dead after vehicle collides with Amtrak train

LIPSCOMB, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was killed Sunday afternoon after a vehicle was struck by an Amtrak passenger train.

The incident occurred Sunday shortly after 1 p.m. on Avenue A at 5th Street South in Lipscomb.

The victim has been identified as 56-year-old Leslie Thomas III of Bessemer.

The Lipscomb Police Department is investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding the collision.

This story will be updated as we learn more information.

