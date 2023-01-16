Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

1 dead after vehicle collides with Amtrak train

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIPSCOMB, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was killed Sunday afternoon after a vehicle was struck by an Amtrak passenger train.

The incident occurred Sunday shortly after 1 p.m. on Avenue A at 5th Street South in Lipscomb.

The victim has been identified as 56-year-old Leslie Thomas III of Bessemer.

The Lipscomb Police Department is investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding the collision.

This story will be updated as we learn more information.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Debris stretches across a field after a tornado that ripped through Central Alabama earlier...
7 victims killed in Autauga County tornado now identified
New sod and drainage at Spirit Park is just one of eight projects Spanish Fort will spend more...
Spanish Ft. to invest millions on parks and services
Governor Kay Ivey is sworn in as the 54th Governor of Alabama during a ceremony on the steps of...
Ivey takes oath, begins second full term as Alabama’s 54th governor
Eight Mile man dies after 2-vehicle crash on I-10
UA basketball coach Nate Oats held news conference Monday
‘It’s not something you go through often as a coach’: UA basketball coach Nate Oats holds news conference