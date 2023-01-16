1 killed, 3 injured when vehicle crashes into home on Stanton Road after chase

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One person was killed and three people were injured following a high-speed chase that ended with the vehicle being pursued crashed into a home on Stanton Road Sunday night, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police said it was about 8:40 p.m. when officers were in the area of Summerville and Wagner Street where they observed a vehicle being driven at a high rate of speed. The officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued, police said.

The pursuit ended when the driver lost control of the vehicle at the intersection of Stanton Road and Hart Avenue and struck a residence in the 600 block of Stanton Road, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, 34-year-old Joseph Pritchett, was pronounced deceased on the scene due to injuries sustained from the accident. The two male passengers, ages 13 and 45, were transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said two occupants were inside the residence. One sustained minor injuries but refused medical treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation, the MPD said.

A vehicle crashed into a residence on Stanton Road after a high-speed chase Sunday night, Jan. 15, 2023, according to the Mobile Police Department. (FOX10 News)

A police pursuit ended when the driver of the vehicle being pursued lost control and struck a residence in the 600 block of Stanton Road, Mobile police said. The driver died, and two passengers and a home occupant were injured. (FOX10 News)

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.