10th anniversary of Coastal Fashion Week

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Coastal Fashion Weeks is bringing awareness to all causes by their ribbon color.

The event is Tuesday, January 17 at the Venue in Fairhope on S. Section Street. It’s open to the public and it starts at 7 PM.

They will have food provided by Namans, Photo Booth by Magic Memories and cake by Simply Sweet Cupcakes.

People can find out more information about how to attend or how to purchase a calendar that launches that night by emailing fashion@coastalfashionweek.com or visiting our Instagram, Coastal, Fashion Week or or Facebook Coastal Fashion Week.

There will be a fashion show that will be based on awareness colors. Models will dress informal wear that represents colors that are important to them. Colors that they are going to represent our below.

White for Christ

Purple for domestic violence

Lavender for all cancer

Cold for childhood cancer

Pink for animal care

Orange for women’s health

Blue for diabetes

Red for heart disease

Black for suicide

Yellow for hope

Green for mental illness

Multi color for autism

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.