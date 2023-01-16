10th anniversary of Coastal Fashion Week
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Coastal Fashion Weeks is bringing awareness to all causes by their ribbon color.
The event is Tuesday, January 17 at the Venue in Fairhope on S. Section Street. It’s open to the public and it starts at 7 PM.
They will have food provided by Namans, Photo Booth by Magic Memories and cake by Simply Sweet Cupcakes.
People can find out more information about how to attend or how to purchase a calendar that launches that night by emailing fashion@coastalfashionweek.com or visiting our Instagram, Coastal, Fashion Week or or Facebook Coastal Fashion Week.
There will be a fashion show that will be based on awareness colors. Models will dress informal wear that represents colors that are important to them. Colors that they are going to represent our below.
White for Christ
Purple for domestic violence
Lavender for all cancer
Cold for childhood cancer
Pink for animal care
Orange for women’s health
Blue for diabetes
Red for heart disease
Black for suicide
Yellow for hope
Green for mental illness
Multi color for autism
