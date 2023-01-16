2023 Mobile Porch Parade registration is open now

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Porch Parade is you! It is neighbors, family, and friends of Mobile, Alabama stepping up to support our local businesses, artists, and non-profits while getting creative and celebrating the Carnival & Mardi Gras season together in a new way.

Mobile Porch Parade is organized by a small team of Mobilians who are volunteering their time and skills to make MPP a catalyst for community involvement, inclusiveness, and support.

MOBILE PORCH PARADE 2023 REGISTRATION NOW OPEN

For 2023, registration is now open to anyone who would like to participate, There is no cost to participate, just decorate and add your home or business to the Mobile Porch Parade Map.

NEW this year, they have added a new option to add a photo of your “porch” to the map for $25, with all proceeds benefiting the 2023 Mobile Porch Parade beneficiary

2023 NON-PROFIT BENEFICIARY

Nominations are open now for non-profits to be selected as our featured non-profit. In our first two years, Mobile Porch Parade benefited Restore Mobile, the Food Pantry at Central, and The Core Project raising over $10,000 for these worthy organizations.

Vote for the 2023 featured non-profit - https://forms.gle/MMosrS4wBaKEber56 - They received over 125 nominations and have selected the top three for voting, open January 16 to 22. They will announce the selected non-profit beneficiary on Tuesday, January 24th.

OFFICIAL 2023 THROWS

They are excited to have The Porch Jester beads, designed by local float artist Nat Johnson, be this year’s Official Mobile Porch Parade throw!

100% of the proceeds will go to our 2023 non-profit beneficiary.

These are limited edition, so you’ll want to grab one to commemorate the 2023 Mobile Porch Parade. The emblem is approx. 3 in and hangs on an 18in gold, purple, or green strand of beads.

1 Bead = $10

3 Beads = $28

½ Dozen Beads = $55

Dozen Beads = $100

Order online and pick up downtown at Container Yard (853 Dauphin Street, Suite C).

READER BUNDLE

Commemorate your Mardi Gras and Mobile Porch Parade season with a copy of the Mobile Porch Parade coffee table book, the 2023 Mobile Mask magazine and three 2023 Official Throws all for only $72.

Order online and pick up downtown at Container Yard (853 Dauphin Street, Suite C).

For more information: https://www.mobileporchparade.com/

