82nd annual Camellia Show

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 82nd annual Camellia Show will be held at the Abba Temple on Hitt Road in Mobile Saturday, January 21,2023 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Camellia plants will be for sale as well as demonstration on planting camellia’s.

