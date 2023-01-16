MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 82nd annual Camellia Show will be held at the Abba Temple on Hitt Road in Mobile Saturday, January 21,2023 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Camellia plants will be for sale as well as demonstration on planting camellia’s.



