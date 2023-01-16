Advertise With Us
Car crashes into house off of King Street and Stanton Road

By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A car has crashed into a home located off of King Street and Stanton Road, according to authorities.

The cause of the crash and the status of the individuals involved is not yet known, however we will update you as more information becomes available.

