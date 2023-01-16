Eight Mile man dies after 2-vehicle crash on I-10

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday has claimed the life of an Eight Mile man, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports.

ALEA said James M. Burdett, 59, was critically injured when he exited the 2001 Honda Odyssey and was struck by the 2021 Dodge Ram 3500 driven by Jamarcus Dukes, 25, of Mobile. Burdett was transported to University Hospital for medical treatment where he later succumbed to injuries and was pronounced deceased, ALEA said.

The crash occurred on Interstate 10 near the 13 mile marker, about a mile west of Mobile.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

