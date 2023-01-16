Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Eight Mile man dies after 2-vehicle crash on I-10

(Source: MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday has claimed the life of an Eight Mile man, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports.

ALEA said James M. Burdett, 59, was critically injured when he exited the 2001 Honda Odyssey and was struck by the 2021 Dodge Ram 3500 driven by Jamarcus Dukes, 25, of Mobile. Burdett was transported to University Hospital for medical treatment where he later succumbed to injuries and was pronounced deceased, ALEA said.

The crash occurred on Interstate 10 near the 13 mile marker, about a mile west of Mobile.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Governor Kay Ivey is sworn in as the 54th Governor of Alabama during a ceremony on the steps of...
Ivey takes oath, begins second full term as Alabama’s 54th governor
UA basketball coach Nate Oats held news conference Monday
‘It’s not something you go through often as a coach’: UA basketball coach Nate Oats holds news conference
Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Alabama men’s basketball player charged with capital murder in Sunday morning shooting
A police pursuit ended when the driver of the vehicle being pursued lost control and struck a...
1 killed, 3 injured when vehicle crashes into home on Stanton Road after chase