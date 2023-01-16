Hundreds honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with march and rally in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The streets of downtown Mobile were packed with sounds of unity as hundreds met at the Dearborn YMCA for the annual march to honor one of the most prominent civil right leaders in history.

“You see different religions, you see different walks of life. Just to let everybody know we all matter, we all have a place in this world,” said Annette Henderson.

For some the march was also about representing their family’s legacy. Like Wensom Peters whose father was a freedom rider in Anniston, Alabama.

“I’ve got a husband, I’ve got a son ‚and I’ve got a grandson so if I march every year, I have a legacy to pass down to them to let them know that the struggle can’t stop with just me,” said Peters.

While others, like the brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. came to represent the same letters as Dr. King.

“I feel like it’s an honor honestly it’s just us following in his footsteps it’s us showing what he imprinted in us we won’t turn back from it,” said Elijah Reynolds.

The march turned into a rally once it hit Cathedral Square to celebrate Dr. King’s birthday and reflect on how far we’ve come.

“We don’t ever need to forget where we came from,” said Rick Jacon.”I know it was God ‚but He used Dr. Martin Luther King.”

And share some of that knowledge with the next generation.

“We’ve got to show our young people that staying unified doing what Martin Luther King did when he had that dream. This is his dream being realized,” said Henderson.

“Religion color it doesn’t really matter to me,” said Jadon Mitchell. “As long as we can agree on one thing is that we’re all equal and we all have a part in the world.”

No matter what age or what walk of life everyone says today is all about advancing the dream.

“Keep moving, don’t forget where we came from, and education is the key for our kids. It’s the only thing they can’t take from us,” said Jacon.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.