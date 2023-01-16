Mobile County warden-turned-artist ends run in ‘most thankless job’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Trey Oliver never intended on a vocation in corrections but ended up spending the last 13 years of his law enforcement career as Mobile County’s top jailer.

It’s a job with few inherent rewards. Jailers hardly ever get any attention unless something goes wrong – an escape, malfeasance by an employee, smuggled contraband.

“It is absolutely the most thankless job,” Oliver said last week, his desk already cleaned up and personal possessions packed away. “I tell our employees all the time that they work in most hostile work environment in this part of the state.”

Officially, Oliver will be warden until the end of the month. But with leave time built up, his last day making the rounds inside the facility was Friday. His retirement coincides with the opening a $16 million docketing area to process new inmates.

“I never really wanted to get into corrections,” he told FOX10 News. “I started off in 1975 as a dispatcher from my hometown police department and midnight dispatcher and jailer while I was still in high school.”

That was in Jacksonville, Alabama, near Anniston. After that, Oliver worked his way up the law enforcement ladder to because police chief and public safety director in Saraland. After Sam Cochran won his first election, he tapped Oliver as one of his chief deputies and then asked him to take over the jail when the warden position became vacant.

In that job, Oliver battled all of the problems plaguing prisons and jails across the country – low pay and high turnover among staff, overcrowding, smuggling and violence. The jail averages about 1,500 inmates in a facility designed for a little more than 1,100. That means that it is common for inmates to sleep on mattresses on the floor in crammed cells.

Oliver said those are problems got worse during the pandemic, when the state prison system stopped taking inmates who had been convicted.

A ‘dangerous-risk environment’

Jails are designed to be short-term lockups for people awaiting trial or serving misdemeanors sentences. But even before courts ground to a near-halt during the COVID-19 crisis, it was routine for serious cases to take years between arrest and trial.

That means facilities like Metro Jail have prisoners every bit as dangerous at the inmates in the state prison system, Oliver said.

“All those prisoners that are in prison, where do they come from?” he said. “They came from a jail. … We have, you know, in any given time, several dozen murderers here, rapists, I mean, you name it – it’s a dangerous-risk environment.”

“They bring that anger and hostility in here. Plus, and you know, Mobile’s really a small town, and when someone is murdered, there’s a good chance that there’s gonna be some kinfolk or distant kin in this jail.”

All that presents a management nightmare, as jailers have to try to make sure inmates from rival gangs don’t cross paths in the cramped confines of the jail.

“They bring that anger and hostility in here,” he said. “Plus, and you know, Mobile’s really a small town, and when someone is murdered, there’s a good chance that there’s gonna be some kinfolk or distant kin in this jail.”

Low points include the death of Mobile police officer Steven Green at the hands of an escaping prisoner in 2012 and the permanent paralysis of inmate Brandon Jeffries during an altercation with a corrections officer in 2015. That latter incident resulted in an $800,000 settlement.

In 2019, Metro Jail staff discovered that faulty locks were allowing federal inmates housed in the jail to open cell doors. The U.S. Marshals Service transferred pretrial federal detainees to other jails, and Oliver said the Mobile County Commission spend more than $1 million to fix the locks.

Oliver said smuggling also has been a constant challenge and another problem that got worse during the pandemic and construction that was taking place at the time. Inmates found creative ways to get ahold of cell phones, drugs and other contraband, he added.

“They took advantage of the fact that construction had started,” he said. “So our perimeter was compromised. And you know, we had well over 100 breaches in our security structure, and a lot of contraband got in here.”

Better security, higher pay

Oliver said the jail had about 90 windows knocked down, and roughly 30 penetrations of the concrete structure of the building. Outsiders from time to time would scale a 10-foot razor-wire fence to throw items to inmates.

“It was stressful there for a while,” he said. “We were worried about, like, a gun getting in here in a worst-case scenario.”

Oliver has overseen efforts to stamp down on the smuggling. He said the county spent millions of dollars to harden a minimum-security barracks, which will allow for medium-security inmates to be jailed there. In addition, the jail constructed new perimeter fencing and gates on South Conception and St. Emanuel streets on either side of the jail.

Then there is the more than $16 million that the county spent for a new docketing area to process incoming prisoners. It can hold several hundred prisoners as they await cell assignment. Oliver also said there is a quarantine area to better control infectious diseases and a bigger sally port with room for two prison buses and eight police cars.

Oliver said he also has worked to address chronic staffing shortages. He said starting pay for corrections deputies has risen from the mid-$30,000 range to $55,000 a year, with hazard pay approved by the County Commission. He said officers work 12-hour shifts, which builds overtime into the compensation – with ample opportunity to pick up additional shifts.

“We have some what we call ‘slick sleeves,’ and that’s officers with no rank, who have made over $100,000 here with overtime,” he said.

In retirement, Oliver will have more time for the Lupercalia Art Society and Speakeasy, a consignment art gallery he and partners launched three years ago on Dauphin Street downtown. He said the gallery, which showcases local art – including his own artwork – is more hobby than business.

“My golf swing stinks, and you got to have some kind of something to take the edge off,” he said. “And art is how I take the edge off.”

But first, Oliver said, he is going to catch up on some long-overdue traveling.

“I’ve got a 20-year-old Thunderbird convertible I’m getting new tires on today,” he said. “I’m gonna wear those tires out, hopefully, the next year.”

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.