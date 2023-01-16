One person dead after gunshot to the leg in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A person in Foley has died after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg during on Sunday, according to police.

Authorities said they responded to the 1600 block of South Oak Street on Sunday for a report of gunshots.

Officers said upon arrival, they located Walter Daniel McDonald, 38, of Foley who was suffering a single gunshot wound to the leg.

EMS transported McDonald to the South Baldwin Regional Medical Center ER before flying him to the ICU, according to police.

Officials said McDonald died as a result of his injury today.

The investigation found the shooting was related to an argument between McDonald and one or more family members of Conswayla Minor, 49, of Daphne who was arrested and charged with manslaughter, according to authorities

Police said additional arrests and charges could be forthcoming.

