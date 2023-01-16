Advertise With Us
Pensacola man charged with drug trafficking in Baldwin County

(WRDW/WAGT)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A 56-year-old Pensacola man is being held in jail in Baldwin County on drug charges.

Stephen Allen Clark is charged with drug trafficking and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He is being held without bond on the drug trafficking charge and in lieu of $5,000 bond for each of the other two charges.

He was booked into the jail Monday morning.

Deputies pulled Clark over on Highway 98 in Lillian after observing him going in and out of his lane of travel, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. During the roadside investigation, a deputy searched his vehicle and found 500 tablets believed to be Xanax, 1 gram of meth and 5 grams of fentanyl, according to the BCSO.

