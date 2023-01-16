Advertise With Us
Pet of the Week: Wednesday

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Meet your newest pet of the week, Wednesday.

She is a lab mix and is estimated to be around 9 weeks old. They expect her to grow to be about 40-50 pounds. Her adoption fee is $80, and she will be available for adoption at the Mobile County Animal Shelter on Friday, the 20th.

Mobile County Animal Shelter

7665 Howells Ferry Rd

Mobile, AL 36618

Hours:

Monday - Friday 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Saturday 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

---

