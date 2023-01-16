Recipe: Beef Roast

Recipe: Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

1 3-pound beef roast (chuck, sirloin, etc.)

2 medium onions

2 carrots

2 stalks celery

1 whole garlic bulb

1 bunch of mixed fresh herbs, such as thyme, rosemary, bay, sage

Rouses Olive Oil

1 teaspoon each of sea salt, black pepper, granulated garlic and onion powder

STEPS:

1. Remove the beef from the refrigerator 30 minutes before you want to cook it, to let it come closer to room temperature.

2. Preheat the oven to 400ºF.

3. Wash and roughly chop the vegetables — there’s no need to peel them. Break the garlic bulb into cloves, leaving them unpeeled.

4. Pile all the vegetables and herbs into the middle of a large roasting pan and drizzle with olive oil.

5. Drizzle the beef with more oil, and season it well with sea salt, black pepper, granulated garlic and onion powder, rubbing the seasoning all over the meat. Place the seasoned beef roast on top of the vegetables.

6. Place the pan in the preheated oven and roast uncovered for 30 minutes per pound (for example, a 3-pound roast will need to cook for 90 minutes).

7. Baste the beef with any pan juices or water halfway through cooking. If the vegetables look dry, add a splash of water to the pan to stop them from burning.

8. After 90 minutes, or when the beef is cooked to your liking, take the pan out of the oven and cover the roast with foil. Let rest for 15 minutes or so before slicing and serving.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391

1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715

112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124

4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020

6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552

7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026

25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.