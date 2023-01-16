Spanish Ft. to invest millions on parks and services

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Spanish Fort is about to make a big investment in both city services and parks and recreation. From fire stations to dog parks, the city council has green-lighted a nearly 15-million-dollar investment and some of the work has already started.

Spanish Ft. mayor, Mike McMillan said the mortgage on City Hall and two more years of payments on the Eastern Shore Center is the total long-term debt owed by the city of Spanish Fort. It’s because of this the decision was made earlier this month to move forward with a bond initiative which would free up about $15 million to fund a laundry list of much-needed projects.

New sod and drainage at Spirit Park is just one of eight projects Spanish Fort will spend more than $14 million on (Hal Scheurich)

“This city is…will be thirty years old this year so we’re going through those growing pains with the growth that we’ve experienced in the past ten years of forty-eight percent, so we’ve got to adjust and move forward for focusing on the future,” McMillan said.

Those projects include a brand-new main fire station, allowing Public Works to move into the existing one. A new fire training center will be built at station-4, next to the middle school. Phase two of Integrity Park will be built. New sod and drainage will be added to Spirit Park. A dog park will be built at Loyalty Park, a new five-acre site on Wayside Drive. Pickleball courts will be built at The Fort, Container Park. A new city warehouse will be erected on Jay Drive and work will begin on Honor Park at Cypress Point.

The city has already sent out a request for proposals on the bond issue but isn’t waiting to get started. Spirit Park is an example of that. The city will be reimbursed for the $700,000 renovation which got underway in December to get fields ready in time for spring ball.

“One of the phases that we put into the bond issue is that projects we already started within sixty days prior, that we would be able to refund through that bond issue,” explained McMillan.

Other recreational opportunities citizens will enjoy from this investment include three more ballfields at Integrity Park, including a 315-foot baseball field. All fields will be lighted with additional parking. At Town Center, Cypress Equities had deeded over the park and green space next to the Container Park so the city can add six new pickleball courts to the existing green space there. In return, the city will take over maintenance.

Those who either work or spend time at The Fort Container Park are excited to see what the changes bring.

“It’s going to be good because I would like to have like more activity around here so it’s going to have a lot of people come here to do like, more activity,” said Max Sauangnin who works at The Fort.

The hope is that more activity will add up to more business for vendors at the park.

Spanish Fort city leaders will be getting the bond proposals back within 30 days for review. Mayor McMillan believes these projects will help carry the city 30-years into the future.

