2 assaulted after 2 suspects force their way into motel room, police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were injured Sunday after two suspects forced their way into a room at a motel on the Beltline in Mobile, police said.

Officers responded to Econo Lodge at 400 W. Interstate 65 Service Road S., around 5:30 a.m. Sunday in reference to a burglary complaint. According to police, the two known male subjects had forced their way into a room, assaulted both victims, demanded money, and stole personal property.

The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.

