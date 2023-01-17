MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Martin Luther King Jr. Day is the only federal holiday that is also designated by Congress as a national day of service. There are many ways to help others and it doesn’t require much of your time.

Be My Eyes is an app that connects blind and low vision individuals with sighted volunteers and companies and it’s all through your smartphone.

Whether it’s reading the product label for someone, or picking out an outfit...when a person needs help...the app app notifies the volunteers who then responds. The person calls to see if they’re available to lend a helping hand.

The aid can see what the blind users can’t and respond to their questions in a live chat. Users of the program who speak the same language are matched around the world.

Be My Eyes first launched in 2015 and has really grown since then. There are 6,257,985 volunteers on the app ready to help at a given notice.

The app is a free download in the Apple App or Google Play stores.

---

